SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in January

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SOL Global Investments Stock Up 11.3 %

OTCMKTS SOLCF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 58,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,738. SOL Global Investments has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

