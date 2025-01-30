Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 671,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 632,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Insider Transactions at Solstice Gold

In related news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

