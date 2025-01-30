Sonic (prev. FTM) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (S)

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $119.97 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sonic (prev. FTM) Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM)’s launch date was November 30th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sonic (prev. FTM) is www.soniclabs.com. The official message board for Sonic (prev. FTM) is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic (prev. FTM) is 0.49792286 USD and is up 7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $108,052,527.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonic (prev. FTM) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

