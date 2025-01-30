Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 389.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up 1.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Sony Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sony Group by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 119,362 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 145,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

