Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.8 %
SOHOO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $20.98.
About Sotherly Hotels
