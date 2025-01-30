Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.8 %

SOHOO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $20.98.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

