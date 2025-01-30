Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Releases Earnings Results

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.03. 1,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.69. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

In related news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $31,121.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at $154,660.94. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $54,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

