Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Southern California Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.
Southern California Bancorp Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCAL opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $523.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.38 and a beta of 1.12.
About Southern California Bancorp
