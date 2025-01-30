Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Southern California Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Southern California Bancorp Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $523.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.38 and a beta of 1.12.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

