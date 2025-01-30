Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 305,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 398,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

