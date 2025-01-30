SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.29 and last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 1195349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at $76,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

