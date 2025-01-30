SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

