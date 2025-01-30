Sprott (TSE:SII) Given a C$67.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) received a C$67.00 target price from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:SII traded up C$1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.93. 4,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.88. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$46.59 and a twelve month high of C$66.31.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

