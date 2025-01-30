SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSEZY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

SSE Stock Performance

SSE Cuts Dividend

Shares of SSEZY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. 61,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,864. SSE has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

