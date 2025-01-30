Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27), with a volume of 384191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.30).

Staffline Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.86.

Insider Activity at Staffline Group

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 15,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £3,981.64 ($4,957.22). Insiders sold 586,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,720,836 over the last three months. 52.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

