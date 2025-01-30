Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. Sells 38,461 Shares of Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 38,461 shares of Africa Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$77,252.76.
Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 17th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 758,600 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$1,575,612.20.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 290,000 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$595,167.00.
- On Thursday, November 28th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 88,800 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$173,959.20.
Africa Oil Stock Performance
Africa Oil Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$9.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.70.
