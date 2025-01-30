Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,725,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9,465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,384,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,487,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,880,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

STLD opened at $129.17 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.33.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,763.75. This trade represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.