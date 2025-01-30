SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.71. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.29 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock valued at $677,935. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

