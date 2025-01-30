SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 363,899 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,116.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,951,000 after purchasing an additional 354,742 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.41 and its 200-day moving average is $176.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $155.79 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

