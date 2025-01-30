SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,811 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 371,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in eBay by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

