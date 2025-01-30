SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $839,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,626,000 after buying an additional 355,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 281.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 286,296 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 83,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,905,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,676.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $323,961.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951,969.71. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,436. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

