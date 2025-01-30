SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 5,363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $69.54 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

