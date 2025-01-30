SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $137.49 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $123.60 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

