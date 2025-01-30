SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $832.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

