Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) was up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,172,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 190,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

