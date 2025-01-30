Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,172,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 190,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

