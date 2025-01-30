Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 112.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 132,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $399.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $15.05.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

