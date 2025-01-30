Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SBT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.83. 1,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $252.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.54.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

