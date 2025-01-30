Steven L. Berman Sells 9,238 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,226,159.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788,688 shares in the company, valued at $104,682,558.24. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $132.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 28.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.