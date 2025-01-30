Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $119.12.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

