Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Stock Price

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Leede Financial raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medexus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.
