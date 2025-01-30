StockNews.com Upgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citi Trends

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $26.39 on Monday. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Citi Trends

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,396 shares in the company, valued at $882,990.24. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 111.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.