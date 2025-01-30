StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.20 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 50926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.34.

StoneX Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. State Street Corp lifted its position in StoneX Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,022,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 318,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

