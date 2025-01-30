StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.20 and last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 50926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.34.
StoneX Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
