Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 197.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,597 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.