Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Impinj by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Impinj Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 147.78 and a beta of 1.88. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.96 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 11,549 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,319,154.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,539.38. This trade represents a 65.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 22,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $4,362,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,839,125. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,533 shares of company stock valued at $112,739,581. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

