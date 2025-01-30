Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.06 and a beta of 3.21. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAVA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,527,657.42. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 681,784 shares of company stock valued at $100,756,372. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

