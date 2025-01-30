Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 21,854 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 162.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,978,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

