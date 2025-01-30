Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 738 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

