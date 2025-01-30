Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $197.15 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $173.01 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

