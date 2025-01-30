Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.59% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DJUN. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 203.4% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 194.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 53.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of DJUN stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

