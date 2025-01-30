Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

BATS IEFA opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

