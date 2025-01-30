Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $360.43 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.06.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.65.

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

