Strategic Planning Group LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baring Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,000. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $454.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $497.18 and its 200-day moving average is $537.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.