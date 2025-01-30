Strategic Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Strategic Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $214.44 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $221.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.