Strategic Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $572.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,425. The trade was a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,843 shares of company stock worth $15,357,560 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

