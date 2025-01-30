Strategic Planning Group LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oklo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the third quarter worth about $6,493,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,753,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,285,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Oklo Price Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

Insider Activity

In other Oklo news, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

