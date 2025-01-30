Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.6% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,879,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,293,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,978 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. The company has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

