Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Straumann Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 50,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. Straumann has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAUHY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

