Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stride updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Stride Stock Up 6.2 %

LRN stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.32. Stride has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

