Stuart Paynter Purchases 7,151 Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,375.36).

Ceres Power Trading Up 4.3 %

CWR stock opened at GBX 142.36 ($1.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 126.40 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 312 ($3.88). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.66. The company has a market cap of £275.55 million, a P/E ratio of -677.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.09) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.