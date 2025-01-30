Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells $448,875.95 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 26,545 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $448,875.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,516.60. The trade was a 45.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $893.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4,522.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sun Country Airlines

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.