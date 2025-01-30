Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP John Gyurci Sells 27,482 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP John Gyurci sold 27,482 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $469,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,551.62. This represents a 70.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Gyurci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, John Gyurci sold 1,593 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,081.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $102,780.00.

On Friday, January 10th, John Gyurci sold 1,008 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $16,027.20.

On Friday, January 3rd, John Gyurci sold 373 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $5,274.22.

On Thursday, December 12th, John Gyurci sold 40,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $624,400.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 224,774 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

